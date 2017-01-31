Dozens of people gathered at the San Diego City Council meeting on Tuesday to voice their concerns regarding the proposed regulations for recreational marijuana.

The discussion comes after voters in California approved Prop 64 in November.

According to the proposed amendment by the city's Planning Department, marijuana distribution would be prohibited at special events. There would also be a limit to the number of marijuana plants people can grow in their homes to only six.

The department also proposed that packaging for pot and edibles include warning labels that list the potency and not be attractive to children. The regulations are modeled after the city's current medical marijuana ordinance.

During the council meeting, Blake Herrschaft, Vice-Chair of the Ocean Beach Planning Board, said 81 percent of Ocean Beach residents voted in favor of Prop 64 and the proposed amendment goes against voters' wishes.

Herrschaft said they sent a letter to the city's Planning Department, opposing the amendment.

The letter, in part, read:

"The Ocean Beach Planning Board commends the City on a proactive approach to cannabis, but we very concerned that the “broad-brush stroke” approach put forward by the Planning Department does not align with the will of the community nor the General Plan. San Diego’s City of Villages development strategy is based on the goal to create “mixed-use activity centers that serve as vibrant cores of our community.” To create vibrant and sustainable communities, we need responsible, area-specific approaches to regulating new use types. The amendments put forward by the Planning Department are just the opposite, and do not reflect a fully developed, well thought out, area-specific approach to Cannabis use in our community."

One woman argued that she needed a specific strain and dosage of marijuana to control the side effects of medicine she takes for cancer. She added that it's the reason why testing and access to medical marijuana is important.

"This is about safe access to medicine," she said.

