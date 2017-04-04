Campland-on-the-Bay is staying in Mission Bay for three more years after the San Diego City Council unanimously approved extending the lease Tuesday.

According to Donna Cleary, a spokeswoman for Councilmember Lori Zapf, the facility has the option of asking for an additional year lease after the three years are up.

Campland-on-the-Bay is located in Mission Bay and has been operating since 1969. The facility offers camp sites, game rooms, watercraft and bicycle rentals, swimming pools and restaurants.

According to the City Council, Campland will continue to operate while they details for the De Anza Cove Revitalization Master Plan for Mission Bay Park are finalized.

The City of San Diego is expected to receive more than $1,800,000 in rent from the facility.