Cafe on Park in Hillcrest closed on Thursday in solidarity with the "Day Without Immigrants."

A number of San Diego businesses closed up shop on Thursday in solidarity with the nationwide “Day Without Immigrants” protests.

In North Park, a chiropractor’s office was noticeably shuttered, as was a café.

But compared to the movement in other major U.S. cities, the protests in San Diego were small and not felt at a large scale.

The movement was intended to show how important immigrants are to America's economy and its way of life, and many businesses with immigrant owners and workers closed in solidarity.

The protests even reached the Pentagon in Washington D.C., where a number of fast food joints were among the shops that stayed closed.

The protests were in response to President Trump’s immigration policies and statements, such as plans to build a wall on the southern border of the U.S. as well as his plans for increased deportation.

In San Diego, a rally was planned for Chicano Park in Barrio Logan for 6 p.m. Thursday. A Facebook event showed that just shy of 70 people planned to attend and another 80 people were interested in attending.