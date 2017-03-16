San Diego Botanic Garden Makes List of Top Gardens

Locals know that the San Diego Botanic Garden in Encinitas is one of San Diego’s many hidden treasures. Now, it's gotten noticed by Canada - a country that knows a thing or two about gardens!

The San Diego Botanic Garden has made the "Top 10 North American Gardens Worth Traveling For" list, according to the Canadian Garden Council and the American Public Gardens Association.

Garden Tourism Awards are presented to gardens that have distinguished themselves in the development and promotion of the garden experience as a tourism attraction.

Did you know more people visit gardens in the United States than go to Disneyland and Disneyworld combined?

That's according to Dr. Richard Benfield, author of “Garden Tourism” and Chair of the International Garden Tourism Network. Benfield said that Garden Tourism is one of the largest sectors in the tourism market.

Other North American gardens that made the list are (in alphabetical order):

• Chicago Botanic Garden, Chicago, Illinois

• Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden, Vancouver, British Columbia

• Ethnobotanical Garden, Oaxaca, Mexico

• Halifax Public Gardens, Halifax, Nova Scotia

• Hershey Gardens, Hershey, Pennsylvania

• Jardins de Métis / Reford Gardens, Grand-Métis, Québec

• Las Pozas, Xilitla, Mexico

• Longue Vue House and Gardens, New Orleans, Louisiana

• San Diego Botanic Garden, Encinitas, California

• Tucson Botanical Gardens, Tucson, Arizona

Right now, you can check out the space getting all this buzz.

The San Diego Botanic Garden is holding a “Garden Tapestries” art show, featuring garden-themed tapestries from the Rameses Wissa Wassef Art Center in Giza, Egypt.

The exhibit is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and runs until March 31.