NBC 7's Liberty Zabala reports along Harbor Drive just east of San Diego International Airport.

A body has been found in the San Diego Bay just east of the U.S. Coast Guard station, according to Harbor police.

The body was found floating face down in the water south of North Harbor Drive where it connects with West Laurel Street, east of Lindbergh Field and west of Interstate 5.

The body was initially reported at 6:05 a.m. off the Laurel street anchorage, Harbor Police Lt. Mike McLean said.

Someone who lives on a boat anchored in the bay went to the edge of the bay to throw out trash and spotted a man floating in the water, he said.

“It appears it was an accidental death,” McClean said.

“The subject may have fallen over the edge of the walkway onto the rocks and into the water.”

Divers retrieved the body, described by police as a man.

Detectives were also interviewing witnesses who had been walking along Harbor Drive.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office will identify the body.



A parking area near the USCG station has been cordoned off while officers investigate. Traffic was flowing along Harbor Drive to and from the airport.

McClean said people will sometimes park in the area to sleep in their vehicle before flying out of the airport the next day.

