San Diego Athletes Grieve Deadly Mass Shooting in Las Vegas

Police run to cover at the scene of a shooting near the Mandalay Bay resort and casino on the Las Vegas Strip, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Las Vegas.

Local athletes have expressed their grief for the worst mass shooting in U.S. history in Las Vegas that took the lives of at least 58 people and left more than 500 injured Sunday night.

"You never think things like this are real until it happens to your city," former San Diego State running back D.J. Pumphrey said on Twitter. "How does a wall keep Americans safe from a homegrown 'American' terrorist like Stephen Paddock?"





Pumphrey is originally from Las Vegas where he attended high school, before joining the San Diego State Aztecs.

"When is this (expletive) going to stop?" Pumphrey later added.

The San Diego Padres shared the following somber statement regarding the incident on Twitter: "Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and families affected by the terrible tragedy in Las Vegas."





Another Aztecs player from Las Vegas, defensive lineman Noble Hall said, "Can't believe that happened...pray for the city man."

Current Aztecs cornerback Kameron Kelly offered "prayers up for the 702," in an apparent reference to the Las Vegas area code around the location of the attacks.

This upcoming weekend, the Aztecs are scheduled to face the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV) on Saturday.

The UNLV Head Football Coach Tony Sanchez tweeted, "Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims, their families and all those affected by this senseless and tragic event."

UNLV's men's hockey coach Nick Robone was among those in attendance at the concert and was shot in the chest. He underwent surgery after the bullet missed his lung and is currently in the ICU, said the team's Twitter account.





The team issued the following statement about his condition:

"He's in the ICU and will remain in [the] hospital for the near future. He is expected to make a full recovery. We would like to thank everyone for their outpouring of support. Please keep all of Las Vegas in your prayers at this time."