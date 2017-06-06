Several San Diego agencies held a workshop for parents on marijuana now that new laws have gone into effect. NBC 7's Gaby Rodriguez reports.

New laws regarding the recreational use of marijuana have left many parents wondering how to address the issue of cannabis use with their children and other minors.

Several San Diego agencies held a public meeting in City Heights to educate parents about this on Tuesday. There were also members of advocacy groups present, trying to understand how to speak to their clients about marijuana use.

Recent campaigns advocating for the legalization of marijuana and the lax legal consequences have made some parents feel like they can't compete.

"There are consequences for the minors. Of course, they're not allowed to smoke it in school, they're not allowed to smoke it in work," said Jesse Navaro, the Community Relations Representative for the San Diego County District Attorney's Office.

"There's consequences -- legal consequences -- and for the parents there could be not only legal consequences but also some financial consequences," said Navaro.

Representatives from the San Diego County District Attorney's office spoke to the public about the possible legal consequences for minors involving cannabis use.

Many parents who attended the event were deeply concerned about the new marijuana laws, especially now that recreational use is legal.

One parent, Gabriella Durazno, told NBC 7 it's difficult to convince your kids to stay away from marijuana, especially when there's a lack of education and easy access to the drug.

"Well my concern with kids is that they get easy access and then the lack of education, it could affect them," said Durazno.

Although the new laws limit recreational use to adults who are age 21 and older, minors can gain access through a doctor's recommendation letter.

The consequences for violating marijuana laws for minors is relatively minimal. Minors or adults under age 21 who are caught in possession of marijuana will face a drug class, a few dozen hours of community service or a $100 fine at most.