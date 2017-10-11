This Year's Flu Season Gearing Up to Surpass 2016

If early reports are a signal of how this flu season will be in San Diego, it could be a harsh one.

The County Health and Human Services Agency reported Wednesday the number of influenza cases reported this season is pacing 3-to-1 over last year’s numbers.

As of October 7, there have been 221 cases reported this flu season. One person has died.

An 86-year-old San Diego man who had not been vaccinated died on Oct. 1. He had preexisting medical conditions and tested positive for influenza A.

By the same time last year, 71 cases had been reported.

“It's extremely important that people get vaccinated,'' said Dr. Wilma Wooten, the county public health officer. “Influenza can generate severe complications, including death, especially for people with underlying medical conditions.''

Flu vaccines also are available at doctors' offices and pharmacies.

Currently, the flu vaccine protects against pandemic H1N1, influenza A H3N2and influenza B strains.

If you need to find a free flu-shot clinic, look for information on the county’s immunization website at www.sdiz.org or by calling 211 San Diego.