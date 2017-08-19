Clear the Shelters event at the Grove on Saturday, August 12, 2017.

Animal shelters across the U.S. – including more than a dozen in San Diego County – will team up with NBC Saturday to find loving forever homes for pets in need.

The third annual Clear the Shelters nationwide pet adoption event, which runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., is expected to bring San Diegans to animal shelters in search of a furry friend to take home.

This includes the San Diego Humane Society on Gaines Street, where NBC 7's own resident animal enthusiast, Dagmar Midcap, will be speaking with locals looking to adopt pets throughout the day.

Midcap will host a live stream featuring some of those pet adoption stories from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.; we will have that live feed in this article at that time.

In addition to the Gaines Street shelter, other local facilities participating in Clear the Shelters include the County of San Diego Department of Animal Services (Southern Region) and Shelly's Shelter, both in Bonita, the National Cat Protection Society in Spring Valley, City of El Cajon Animal Services in El Cajon, and the San Diego Humane Society's Escondido Campus. For a map of all of the shelters taking part in Saturday's event, click here.

Last year, 771 pets were adopted in San Diego during the Clear the Shelters drive, including dogs, cats, bunnies and even a hamster named Helen.

San Diegans shares their sweet adoption stories with us as they added the new members to their families. We hope to hear similar tales this time around, too.

In August 2015, the inaugural Clear the Shelters found homes for 777 pets in San Diego County, including one lucky rabbit adopted by NBC 7's Midcap.

Nationwide, since Clear the Shelters launched in 2015, the NBC initiative has secured forever homes for 73,411 pets.