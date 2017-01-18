Some San Diegans are traveling to Washington, D.C. for the presidential inauguration. NBC 7’s Steven Luke spoke with a few locals planning to support or protest the event. (Published Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017)

Many San Diegans are traveling to Washington D.C. this week to be part of the historic events surrounding President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.

Among them are two locals who will both take part in rallies - albeit very different kinds of rallies.

Myke Shelby, who owns the San Diego Harley-Davidson, will be in D.C. in support of Trump.

He and thousands of other bikers are expected to form a so called "wall of meat" around the inauguration to drown out protesters. He has tickets to the inauguration, as well.

"I'm here because this is a moment in history, I want to be a part of it, even if I'm just a witness, I want to be here, I want to share it," he told NBC 7 San Diego.

As a businessman, he says he's excited about lower taxes and less regulations.

Meantime, local Isabela Rodriguez will travel to D.C. tomorrow for a much different reason.

The University of San Diego law student will be part of one of the weekend's largest crowds when she walks in the Women's March on Washington.

The march is predicted to draw upwards of 200,000 people.

Rodriguez says as an immigrant, environmentalist, and woman, she felt compelled to join the movement.

"It's really all focused on positive things, rather than negative things," she explained. "We're just trying to show we're here, we don't want to be ignored, today is your first day in office and this is something we care about and we're going to keep caring about for the next four years."