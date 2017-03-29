San Diegans React to $52 Billion California Road Plan

The cost of filling up on gas and registering vehicles could increase for California drivers.

It's part of a new $52 billion plan proposed by Governor Jerry Brown to fix our states roads. The 10-year plan would increase taxes on gas by 12 cents per gallon, and for the first time, drivers of zero emission vehicles will have to pay a yearly charge of $100.

America's Finest City doesn't necessarily have the finest roads. And this could potentially bring much-needed funding to fixing the aging roads in San Diego.

On Wednesday, NBC 7 spoke to Assemblymember Todd Gloria, who serves the 78th District which covers much of San Diego. He said he supports the bill because it would bring down the cost for local drivers to maintain their vehicles.

"It's too much for too many of our working families to have to pay for flat tires and broken axles caused by the poor conditions of our roads and potholes in all our communities," Glora said. "What we're doing today is a down payment to try and fix roads that will cost taxpayers less money because we're fixing our roads correctly as opposed to letting them deteriorate."

According to Gloria's office, San Diego County could expect to receive between $70 million to $80 million.

But some drivers NBC 7 spoke to were not on board with the proposed hike.

"We're already paying highest tax in the nation. Now we're going to make it higher," said Charles Langley, Executive Director of Public Watchdogs. "What guarantee do we have these taxes are going to be used wisely?"

"What have we been paying for in years past? I don't see any improvement," said Shaunti Richardson. "So where's that money going? Look at streets now."

Meanwhile, the City of San Diego is pushing to fix a thousand miles of streets over five years. A 2016 study says conditions have improved-- giving city roads a grade of 72 percent, beating out cities like Los Angeles and San Francisco.

