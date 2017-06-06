Following the London attacks, security measures are strengthening at many busy tourist attractions in San Diego, like Balboa Park and the Rock ‘N’ Roll Marathon. NBC 7's Bridget Naso explains the security measures in place.

In the aftermath of the terror attack in London on Saturday, security in some parts of San Diego also appeared to tighten over the weekend, especially at the Rock N' Roll Marathon, which attracts thousands of tourists and locals alike.

Some runners told NBC 7, they could certainly see a stronger police presence, with police vehicles at major intersections.

In Balboa Park, some visitors said the London bridge attack, which left 7 dead and 48 injured, only heightened their awareness about the risks of being at places where a large number of people usually gather.

“It's kind of scary when you see a lot of people in a certain location, you know-- big crowds. You think about the fun and excitement and now, there's also that element of danger,” said Dulce Olivas.

San Diego police do patrol Balboa Park, one of San Diego’s most popular tourist destinations. They work with Park Rangers and the museum staff when suspicious activity is reported.

In a statement, the spokesperson for the San Diego FBI Field Office told NBC7,

"Utilizing a whole of government approach in close concert with our federal, state, and local partners, the FBI continues to work aggressively to identify, disrupt, and arrest individuals who aim to terrorize and harm our community. The FBI routinely shares information with our law enforcement partners in order to assist in protecting the communities we serve. Having said that, law enforcement cannot accomplish this large task alone. As always, we urge the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to law enforcement."

Another visitor told NBC 7, the events in Europe would not keep him from doing what he enjoys.

“You want to keep an eye out for things. You want to make sure you look after yourself but at the same time continue to do what you love," Austin Marshall said.