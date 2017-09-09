San Diegans Prepare for Hurricane Irma

Irma's force and destruction is already affecting many locally. San Diegans have been busy checking on family members and friends in the storm's path.

Veteran and San Diego barber shop owner Nick Romero said he has more than 80 family members in Miami.

Romero told NBC 7 he can't stop thinking about their safety as Hurricane Irma inches closer. "I did have people that had to leave and I did have people that did not leave. They were in the mandatory evacuation and they weren't going anywhere," he said.

The now Category 4 hurricane is showing its strength as it bears down on Florida.

Meantime, San Diego native Estevan Vergne will be waiting out the storm in Orlando, trying to be ready for anything. "Getting cases of water has definitely been a challenge," he told NBC 7.

Vergne has turned to getting help from locals to make sure he's as prepared as possible. "It's nice to witness it and see us come together, but it's also sad knowing that half the people that you see helping each other, the majority of them, might be losing a place called home," he said.

Several local agencies are now in Florida to help with the damage left behind from Hurricane Irma, including the American Red Cross branch in San Diego.

There, volunteers will deliver food and water to those in need.



