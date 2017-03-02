San Diegans Celebrate Dr. Seuss Birthday With Reading

Happy birthday, Dr. Seuss!

The children’s author, who spent much of his life in La Jolla, would have been 113 on Thursday.

Across San Diego County and the nation, young and old readers celebrated “Read Across America” in honor of the late author whose real name was Theodor Seuss Geisel.

UC San Diego hosted a birthday party in front of the Geisel Library, which boasts more than 15,000 rare items from the Dr. Seuss collection.

University librarian Brian Schottlaender shared a fun fact about Dr. Seuss.

“One year he laid eyes on the Geisel Library just behind me and said if he had been an architect and had designed a library, it would look like this one,” Schottlaender said. “So when he passed in the early 90s, his widow, Audrey Geisel, arranged for the library to be named in his honor.

Elsewhere, local schools participated in Read Across America Day by simply reading a favorite book.