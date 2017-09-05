San Diegan Heading to Texas to Help Harvey Victims

The Texas Military Department during a search and rescue mission following Hurricane Harvey.

A San Diegan is heading to Texas Thursday with supplies to help Hurricane Harvey victims with the help from his employer, colleagues, friends and donations from locals.

Brent Watkins grew up in Baytown, Texas and will donate the supplies directly to his friends, family and locals shelters in his hometown.

But the area is currently flooded and there is no access.

His employer, Mary Jean Anderson, is providing their biggest truck and trailer to transport the supplies and colleagues have been volunteering during their lunch break to sort out all the items that have been donated.

“I believe in community, I believe in service, I believe in making the world better and when people are in this kind of disaster and really need help we can do this,” said Anderson.

Watkins requested time off to help friends and family but when he shared the news at his job, everyone wanted to help.

“I called Kelley, which is Mary Jean’s daughter, and told her I was going to go out there and rip dry wall and help however I can, and it turned to this in a matter of 24 hours,” said Watkins.

Hurricane Harvey demolished the homes of Watkin’s friends and family but Watkins remained in contact.

His 55 year-old mother is fortunate because her home had minimal water damage but two of her lifelong friends weren’t as lucky, Watkins told NBC 7.

“One of them had a tree go through her house and the other one got 10 feet of water in her house,” said Watkins. “There all tearing the house apart right now and trying to fix it.”

Seven of Brent’s friends have also lost their homes.

Watkins is asking for the suggested donations:

Insect Repellent

Diapers

Bottled water

Bottled juice

Canned foods

Dry food

Manual can opener/basic cooking utensils

Coolers

Plastic garbage bags

Pet food

Dog or animal crates

Clean clothes

Blankets

Rubber boots

Personal hygiene products for women

Sunscreen

Soap

Dish soap

Disposable paper products including paper towels, paper plates plastic cutlery

Tweezers

Basic over the counter medication such as Tylenol (must be factory sealed)

First aid kits

Donations will be accepted through Wednesday until 7 p.m. at Anderson Plumbing, Heating & Air located on 1830 John Towers Ave. El Cajon, CA 92020.

For large deliveries, call Anderson Hurricane Harvey Hotline at (618)375-7234.