The scene of the murder-suicide investigation in San Carlos on Feb. 1, 2017.

San Diego homicide detectives cordoned a home in San Carlos for hours Wednesday after an apparent murder-suicide shooting involving a caregiver and an adult resident.

At around 10:25 a.m., the San Diego Police Department (SDPD) received a phone call from a person concerned about their relative’s well-being. The caller asked police to conduct a welfare check on their loved one at a home in the 6600 block of Bell Bluff Avenue.

When officers arrived, they made a grisly discovery: two people were dead inside the home. An SDPD lieutenant told NBC 7 the dead were a man and woman, both in their late 60s. Both had suffered gun shot wounds.

The preliminary investigation revealed the man and woman were married and one of the adults is a care provider for the other, police said.

The blinds of the home where the bodies were found were drawn shut; detectives could be seen going in and out as they collected evidence.

Some cardboard boxes lined the path leading to the front door of the home. Evidence markers were placed near those boxes. A night stand was also set aside, outside the home, near the boxes.

No other information was immediately available.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

