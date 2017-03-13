The suspect in a violent Clairemont SWAT standoff was found mentally competent for trial, according to the San Diego County District Attorney.

Hayden Gerson is accused of opening fire on San Diego police, punching two officers in the face and attempting to choke a police dog.

His bail was set at two million dollars, and the court ordered that if the defendant is released on bail he must be admitted to the Aurora Hospital with a GPS bracelet as a condition of his bond, said the DA's office.

The preliminary examination is set for May 22, 2017, and his readiness examination is set for April 17, 2017.

When he faced a judge at the San Diego County Courthouse, Gerson wore a jail uniform and appeared to have a number of bruises on his head at his Dec. 22 arraignment last year. He pleaded not guilty.

Gerson was formally charged with three counts of attempted murder of a police officer performing his duties, one count of resisting an executive officer and one count of harm to or interference with a police dog causing great bodily injury, according to the San Diego County District Attorney's office. Two of those three charges have allegations of using a firearm in the commission of the crime.

He faces a maximum sentence of 44 years to life.

Gerson was arrested after a standoff in Clairemont that began with a domestic-violence call and quickly escalated in December last year.