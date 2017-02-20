A SWAT standoff is underway with an armed man barricaded in a house in Santee.

A SWAT standoff is underway with an armed man holed up in a Santee home Monday morning, who is believed to have violated a restraining order, confirmed sheriff's deputies.

Deputies were called to the home after receiving a report of a disturbance just after 9 a.m. The man, who appears to be in his early 20s, is by himself, inside the house located on the 8500 block of Massery Lane, said a San Diego County Sheriff's department (SDSO) official.

He is reportedly carrying a gun, according to the SDSO. The Sheriff's Crisis Negotiation Team is at the scene trying to negotiate with him.

Deputies from the Santee Sheriff's Station, Lakeside Sheriff's Substation, Alpine Station, Special Enforcement Detail (SED/SWAT) are all at the scene, attempting to peacefully resolve the situation.

Sheriff's deputies have issued an alert asking residents in the neighborhood to stay inside their homes for their safety.

A Sheriff's helicopter (ASTREA) is flying over the house to surveil the area. Deputies said patrol cars may make announcements urging the suspect to surrender.

No other information was immediately available.

