SUV Overturns in Santee, Leaving Occupants Trapped

An SUV careened and flipped over in Santee Tuesday morning, leaving the driver and possibly some passengers trapped inside.

California Highway Patrol officials confirmed that the occupants were stuck inside the vehicle, that overturned on northbound State Route 67 and 52 around 10:30 a.m. The vehicle was knocked over on its roof on the overpass between two freeways.

Paramedics transported two victims to Sharp Memorial Hospital with minor injuries, according to CHP.

Pieces of concrete splintered off the right-hand shoulder wall of the freeway and lay scattered across the overpass, said CHP officials. A supervisor will inspect the damage.

No other information was immediately available.