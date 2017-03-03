The man, shot and killed by a San Diego County Sheriff's Deputy in a gated community in San Marcos was identified Friday.

Isidro Bazan Jr., 34, was killed in a confrontation with deputies inside the garage of a home on Edgewater Drive just after 3 a.m. on Wednesday.

Deputies had been responding to a report of an intruder inside the home in the Silver Crest gated community. The location of the community is south of State Route 78 and west of Interstate 15 in San Diego's North County.

According to SDSO, the homeowner reported he was upstairs in a room with his family and the suspect, now identified to be Bazan, was downstairs carrying a baseball bat.

A San Diego County Sheriff's Department Lieutenant said that the suspect got into a physical altercation with deputies after he was shot. NBC 7's Rory Devine is in San Marcos with more information. (Published Thursday, March 2, 2017)

When deputies arrived on scene, Bazan ran into the garage. During a confrontation, he threatened to kill the deputies and himself, telling them that he was armed with a Glock 40.

When Bazan ran out of the garage, one deputy fired a less-lethal weapon at him.

SDSO said the second deputy believed Bazan was going to use his weapon and fired two rounds, striking Bazan once in the torso.

Bazan died on scene.

On Friday, SDSO said the object held by Bazan had been a dark colored butane torch.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (888)580-8477.