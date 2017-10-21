Amid climbing temperatures and dry, windy conditions, a brush fire sparked Saturday off State Route 94 in San Diego’s East County, prompting an evacuation order.

The fire – dubbed the “Church Fire” by Cal Fire officials – began around 1:20 p.m. off SR-94 and Church Road in Campo, a community located about 60 miles southwest of downtown San Diego. The location is less than three miles away from the Golden Acorn Casino.

As of 1:35 p.m., Cal Fire officials said the blaze was burning between 30 and 50 acres, spreading moderately in medium fuels. Officials said there was immediate threat to at least one structure and an evacuation order was issued for Church Road, south of SR-94.

Officials, heeding precautions during high-risk, dangerous fire conditions expected to linger in San Diego through at least Tuesday, immediately called for a full response, fearing the blaze had potential to grow quickly.

Both Cal Fire and the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department (SDFD) have increased their staffing this weekend in preparation for wildfires.

The Facebook group, Brush Fire Partyline/San Diego East County, which monitors wildfires in the area posted a live video feed of the smoke from the fire:

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.