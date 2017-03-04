The eastbound Genesee Avenue on-ramp to southbound State Route 163 will be closed for the weekend due to a collapsed pipe that had caused a sinkhole to form below the ramp.

Caltrans San Diego said SR-163 will be closed through 5 a.m. Monday. Signs will detour motorists on eastbound Genesee to take the northbound SR-163 to Mesa College Drive west, and then onto the SR-163 south.

Work will include clearing out the sinkhole, removing and replacing the collapsed pipe, filling the hole and repaving the on-ramp, said Caltrans.

Caltrans warns nearby residents and motorists to expect construction and equipment noises throughout the construction period, and light towers at night. Drivers are cautioned to slow down or move over when flashing amber lights and workers are present around construction zones.