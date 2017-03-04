Sinkhole From Collapsed Pipe Prompts Construction, Closures on SR-163 | NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x

Sinkhole From Collapsed Pipe Prompts Construction, Closures on SR-163

By Anna Conkey

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Getty Images

    The eastbound Genesee Avenue on-ramp to southbound State Route 163 will be closed for the weekend due to a collapsed pipe that had caused a sinkhole to form below the ramp.

    Caltrans San Diego said SR-163 will be closed through 5 a.m. Monday. Signs will detour motorists on eastbound Genesee to take the northbound SR-163 to Mesa College Drive west, and then onto the SR-163 south.

    Work will include clearing out the sinkhole, removing and replacing the collapsed pipe, filling the hole and repaving the on-ramp, said Caltrans.

    Caltrans warns nearby residents and motorists to expect construction and equipment noises throughout the construction period, and light towers at night. Drivers are cautioned to slow down or move over when flashing amber lights and workers are present around construction zones.

    Published 7 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices