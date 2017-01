Eastbound State Route 76 is closed from Foussat to Douglas after a pedestrian was hit by a car, according to Caltrans San Diego.

The crash happened around 5 p.m. Saturday on N. Foussat Road.

The pedestrian’s injuries are unclear, and it is unclear how the crash happened.

The road will be closed for at least two hours.

No other information was immediately available.

Check back for updates on this breaking news story.