SR 111 Connectors to I-8 East to Close For Construction

Caltrans will shut down northbound and southbound State Route 111 connectors to the eastbound Interstate 8 starting Tuesday afternoon due to construction on the I-8 Update Project in Imperial County.

The project is a pavement rehabilitation project that consists of five segments along 48 miles on I-8. Tuesday, crews will continue work on Segment 4 of the project.

Drivers will be asked to detour to westbound 1-8 to Dogwood Road south to the eastbound I-8 on-ramp.

Wednesday night, Caltrans will shut down a one-mile portion of I-8 east and traffic will be detoured to just west of the SR-111 interchange onto the westbound I-8 and back on to the eastbound I-8.

The closures are expected to last approximately six months, according to Caltrans. Construction will be mostly done during the day.

Drivers should expect delays and slower traffic flow, especially on Friday between 3 to 7 p.m., Caltrans says.

Construction for the I-8 Update Project began in 2016 and is expected to be completed by 2019.