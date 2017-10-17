SDSU 'Super Fan' Tom Ables Dies at 91

A man who supported San Diego State University for decades and was named one of the nation’s top college football fans by ESPN has died.

Tom Ables died Monday after having just attended his 788th Aztecs football game, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

Ables, 91, died at Scripps Mercy Hospital, the same place he was born.

Third on ESPN’s 2010 list of college football super fans, Ables backed his beloved Aztecs ever since he enrolled at San Diego State College in 1946.

He started going to football games when he was the sports editor for the school newspaper.

Later he wrote a book about the school's football program called "Go Aztecs!".

SDSU head football coach Rocky Long told the Union-Tribune that Ables spent a lot of time with the team on the sidelines and in the locker room and that all the players were introduced to him.

“To me, whether you're up or down, they're my guys, you know?" he told the SDSU Newscenter in August 2013.

“I want people to appreciate the value of Aztec football as something to follow and appreciate win or lose," he said.