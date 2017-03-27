SDSU Student Battling Rare Form of Cancer

Family and friends of a San Diego State University (SDSU) student, diagnosed with a rare form of cancer, is hoping to help her recover.

Joana Da Cass has many passions in life, including hiking with her dog.

But these days, the 25-year-old SDSU student is unable to enjoy some of her hobbies.

Family members said after months of feeling pain in an ovary, in early March of this year, doctors diagnosed her with a rare form of cancer--undifferentiated carcinoma with rhabdoid features.

Pictures show Joana flashing her signature smile during her chemotherapy treatments.

“Seeing her smile and seeing the way she acts and facing this gives me strength to look at my life in a different perspective,” explained Joana’s friend Jaqueline Rizzatti.

Despite the smiles, family does have concerns.

"To not have my cousin around, that’s the concern,“ explained cousin Renata Berto. “But we are keeping positive we believe in miracles.”

Family and friends have set up an online fundraiser to help offset the cost of treatment.

According to the GoFundMe page, Joana will graduate with a degree in International Business this spring.

Local artist Ezekiel Morphis is also lending his voice for a fundraiser April 13 at Thorn Street Brewery.

“We’re just hoping to keep her stress free during this time,” says Berto. “So finances are a way of helping her not to have to focus on that and have the energy to fight this.”

Family members are hoping she will be able to stay on track to graduate this May from SDSU.

They say any additional money they raise will be donated to cancer research.