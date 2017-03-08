SDSU President Elliot Hirshman Resigns | NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x

SDSU President Elliot Hirshman Resigns

By NBC 7 Staff

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    SDSU Media Center
    An image of SDSU President Elliott Hirshman from 2011.

    San Diego State University President Elliot Hirshman announced Wednesday he will be leaving the university in June.

    After six years at the university, Hirshman will be accepting a position as the president of Stevenson University in Maryland, according to the SDSU media team.

    His last day at SDSU will be June 30. There will be a search for a replacement.

    California State University Chancellor Timothy P. White said Hirshman's impact on SDSU will be felt for generations.

    In a prepared news release, White said, "His focus on academic excellence and on life-changing educational opportunities for students from all backgrounds has contributed to SDSU’s emergence as a top public research university."

    Check back for updates on this breaking news.

    Published 48 minutes ago | Updated 2 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices