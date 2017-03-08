SDSU President Elliot Hirshman Resigns

An image of SDSU President Elliott Hirshman from 2011.

San Diego State University President Elliot Hirshman announced Wednesday he will be leaving the university in June.

After six years at the university, Hirshman will be accepting a position as the president of Stevenson University in Maryland, according to the SDSU media team.

His last day at SDSU will be June 30. There will be a search for a replacement.

California State University Chancellor Timothy P. White said Hirshman's impact on SDSU will be felt for generations.

In a prepared news release, White said, "His focus on academic excellence and on life-changing educational opportunities for students from all backgrounds has contributed to SDSU’s emergence as a top public research university."

