SDSU Police Investigating Sexual Assault Incident on Campus - NBC 7 San Diego
OLY-SD

SDSU Police Investigating Sexual Assault Incident on Campus

By Jaspreet Kaur

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    SDSU Police Investigating Sexual Assault Incident on Campus
    NBC 7

    Campus police are investigating a sexual assault incident at San Diego State University (SDSU).

    The incident occurred early Sunday morning, according to a SDSU spokesperson.

    At this time, the suspect has been identified and there is no perceived danger to the campus community.

    No alert was sent to students, the spokesperson said.

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

    Published 12 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices