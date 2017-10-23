SDSU Police Investigating Sexual Assault Incident on Campus

Campus police are investigating a sexual assault incident at San Diego State University (SDSU).
The incident occurred early Sunday morning, according to a SDSU spokesperson.
At this time, the suspect has been identified and there is no perceived danger to the campus community.
No alert was sent to students, the spokesperson said.
No other information was available.
Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.
Published 12 minutes ago