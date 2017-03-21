San Diego State University leaders met with Mayor Kevin Faulconer on Tuesday to discuss their interest in purchasing or leasing roughly 47 acres of property at the Qualcomm Stadium site.

The project falls under a multi billion dollar project called SoccerCity SD.

It's a plan spearheaded by FS Investors that would bring a 30,000 to 35,000 seat stadium, hotels, apartments and a 55-acre river park to Mission Valley. Most importantly, the plan includes developing a stadium for Major League Soccer.

Under the current plan, SDSU’s Aztec football team could share the stadium with MLS. But that’s easier said than done.

Developers and the city are willing to give part of the land to SDSU, as long as everyone pays for the upkeep. Under that plan, SDSU would have to pick up the tab for expanding the stadium. The price tag could be a deal breaker, at least at this point in the negotiations.

SDSU and FS Investors have gone back and forth on seating volume, and the school has made it clear that it values the ability to expand the stadium to 40,000 seats and has yet to formally committed to the SoccerCity plan.

SDSU Wants More Seats in Proposed Mission Valley Stadium

San Diego State University would like to see the proposed stadium seat 40,000 spectators, but anything more than 32,000 requires a heightened level of permitting and environmental review. Voice of San Diego's Scott Lewis takes a closer look at what could get in the school's way. (Published Friday, March 3, 2017)

“Our goal would be we’d love to partner with somebody if we could on that,” said Athletic Director JD Wicker. “If we have to go it on our own then we’d have to figure out how to go it on our own.”

During Tuesday’s meeting SDSU leaders presented a two-page wish list. The list includes a football stadium on 12 acres and an additional 35 acres worth of property for campus expansion.

“We think the goals that we’ve laid out are certainly great for San Diego State and can be part of a community plan that will be beneficial for San Diego as well, with whom ever that partner might be.” Wicker told NBC 7.

The mayor’s office issued the following statement in regarding the meeting.

"Mayor Faulconer appreciated meeting with San Diego State University to hear their thoughts on Mission Valley. As a proud Aztec, the Mayor plans to keep an open dialogue with SDSU as well as meet with other stakeholders as he continues to review the initiative."

The deadline for the mayor and the city to endorse the SoccerCity plan will come in June.

If Soccercity isn’t approved by then, San Diegans would have to vote on the plan, which could delay the entire process.