It's unclear if the man died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound or from a shot fired by an officer. NBC 7's Alex Presha reports.

A shotgun round fired by a San Diego County Sheriff's deputy (SDSO) Sunday killed a 66-year-old despondent man who opened fire on deputies, officials revealed Monday.

The incident started at approximately 10:44 a.m. when deputies responded to a call from a man -- identified as Bruce Dawley -- who said he had a gun and was feeling suicidal on the 2500 block of Gladiola Drive, SDSO Lt. Kenneth Nelson said.

When deputies arrived, there was a confrontation between Dawley and deputies.

Dawley fired at least one round from a handgun at deputies, and a deputy returned fire, Nelson said.

The man then retreated back into his home.

Deputies called for the Sheriff's Special Enforcement Detail to respond as well.

Officials later found the man dead inside, Nelson said.

The Medical Examiner has completed their autopsy. The cause of death was a shotgun wound to the torso, and the manner of death was a homicide.



The Sheriff’s Homicide Detail will investigate. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Homicide Detail at (858) 974- 2321/after hours at (858) 565-5200. You can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.