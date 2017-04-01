This image of Officer De Guzman was shown at his memorial service on August 5, 2016.

The grand opening of the SDPD Satellite Museum held a fundraiser for the fallen San Diego Police Officer Jonathan De Guzman.

The proceeds will go toward escorting Officer De Guzman’s family to the Washington DC Officers Memorial Ceremony. Proceeds will also go to San Diego Police Officers Association for the Widows and Orphans fund, as De Guzman left behind a wife and children.

Officer De Guzman was shot last year during a traffic stop in Southcrest. In 2003, De Guzman was also awarded the police department’s Purple Heart after being stabbed by a suspect he stopped for speeding. He left an impact on the Chula Vista community. Heritage Elementary School in Chula Vista said he was a “quality, involved parent” that many other parents knew and interacted with.

Honey Badger Firearms and San Diego Gun Graphics hosted the fundraiser and raffle, with the San Diego Police Officers Association. At the fundraiser, people could take photos with Army National Guard Humvees, bikes from the SDPD Motors, and an SDPD WAT Team BearCat armored vehicle.

In addition to the fundraiser, people were also able to see the new SDPD Satellite Museum. It includes the history and a full memorial for all of the fallen officers in San Diego County.