SDPD: Valencia Park Man Beaten by Group of Masked Men

NBC 7 Liberty Zabala reports from Cervantes Avenue where four masked suspects armed with weapons including a bat and golf clubs rushed inside a home.

A Valencia Park homeowner was beaten and robbed by a group of four to five men armed with bats and golf clubs, San Diego police said.

The group broke into the man’s home on Cervantes Avenue near Bonita Drive after 3:30 a.m. The neighborhood is located east of Interstate 805 and north of Division Street.

The homeowner was sleeping in the house when he heard a commotion out front.

“One had a gun, one had a baseball bat and a couple had golf clubs,” said SDPD Robbery Lt. Eric Hays

Police said the men forced their way into the home and beat the homeowner.

Hays said the men asked to see the homeowner’s 19-year-old stepson who was not home at the time.

The men took keys to the family’s Lexus and drove off in the vehicle.

A neighbor heard the man screaming for help and called 911.

The homeowner was rushed to Scripps Mercy Hospital with injuries to his face.

Officers said the men were wearing dark clothing with bandanas across their face.

The incident is under investigation.