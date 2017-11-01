SDPD Searches for At-Risk Man Considered Paranoid

Odie Harris, 51, was last spotted at the San Diego airport on Thursday, Oct. 26 around 6 p.m.

San Diego police are searching for an at-risk man considered paranoid who went missing in late October.

Odie Harris, 51, was last spotted at the San Diego airport on Thursday, Oct. 26 around 6 p.m. Police said he drives a blue, 4-door Mercedes with the California license plate 7WUZ316.

He was described as 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 205 pounds and wearing a red t-shirt and blue jeans.

Police warned the public not to approach Harris. The public was asked to alert the authorities immediately if he is encountered.

If you have any information about Harris, you can contact the SDPD's Missing Persons Unit at 619-531-2277. No further information is currently available.