SDPD Officer Injured in Solo Crash on Interstate 805: PD

A San Diego police officer has been taken to the hospital following a solo crash in University City, SDPD Officer Billy Hernandez said.

A Sig Alert has been issued for southbound Interstate 805 at Governor Drive following the crash. Commuters should expect delays in the area.

After the crash, citizens rushed to help the officers until medics arrived.

The officer was transported to a local hospital. The extent of the officer's injuries is unclear.

No further information was available.