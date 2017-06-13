SDPD Officer Injured in Solo Crash on Interstate 805: PD | NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x

SDPD Officer Injured in Solo Crash on Interstate 805: PD

By NBC 7 Staff

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

     A San Diego police officer has been taken to the hospital following a solo crash in University City, SDPD Officer Billy Hernandez said.

    (Published 15 minutes ago)

    A San Diego police officer has been taken to the hospital following a solo crash in University City, SDPD Officer Billy Hernandez said. 

    A Sig Alert has been issued for southbound Interstate 805 at Governor Drive following the crash. Commuters should expect delays in the area. 

    After the crash, citizens rushed to help the officers until medics arrived. 

    The officer was transported to a local hospital. The extent of the officer's injuries is unclear. 

    No further information was available. 

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 14 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices