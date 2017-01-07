Police Arrest Man Running With Kitchen Knife | NBC 7 San Diego
Police Arrest Man Running With Kitchen Knife

By NBC 7 Staff

    A man carrying a kitchen knife was arrested near Mount Hope Saturday after he ran away from police officers.

    The San Diego Police Department (SDPD) said officers approached the man at Federal Boulevard and Home Avenue at around 11:45 a.m. He was carrying a kitchen knife and, when officers tried to contact him, he took off running.

    Police momentarily halted traffic in the area until they were able to take the man into custody.

    No one was hurt. No further details were immediately released.

    Published at 12:24 PM PST on Jan 7, 2017

