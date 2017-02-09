San Diego police (SDPD) are investigating reports of a physical altercation following a traffic collision in the Birdland neighborhood.

Police say a traffic collision was reported at Cardinal Court and Cardinal Road at 6:22 p.m. Thursday followed by reports of a fight stemming from a possible road rage incident.

Officers are currently interviewing witnesses in an effort to gather more information.

SDPD and San Diego Fire-Rescue units are responding.

Check back for updates on this breaking news.