SDPD Investigating Reports of Traffic Collision Followed by Fight in Birdland | NBC 7 San Diego
NBC_OTS_SD

SDPD Investigating Reports of Traffic Collision Followed by Fight in Birdland

By Rafael Avitabile

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    San Diego police (SDPD) are investigating reports of a physical altercation following a traffic collision in the Birdland neighborhood.

    Police say a traffic collision was reported at Cardinal Court and Cardinal Road at 6:22 p.m. Thursday followed by reports of a fight stemming from a possible road rage incident.

    Officers are currently interviewing witnesses in an effort to gather more information.

    SDPD and San Diego Fire-Rescue units are responding.

    Check back for updates on this breaking news.

    Published 34 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices