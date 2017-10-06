SDPD Investigate Two Convenience Store Robberies

San Diego Police (SDPD) are investigating two early morning robberies at convenience stores in Sabre Springs and Rancho Penasquitos.

According to SDPD, a man walked up to the counter of the ARCO AM/PM store on Sabre Springs Parkway, near Poway Road, and demanded money from the cash register, Friday at 2:11 a.m.

The suspect was described as wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and a white shirt, with a white and black bandana over his face.

A second robbery took place less than an hour later, just before 3 a.m. at the 7-11 on Carmel Mountain Road, near Paseo Montalban.

According to police, a man approached an employee who was stocking shelves, and demanded money.

The suspect took the money, then walked out the front door.

He was described as wearing a dark blue jacket and blue jeans. He also had a blue and white bandana across his face.

No other information was available.

