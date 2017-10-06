SDPD Investigate Two Convenience Store Robberies - NBC 7 San Diego
OLY-SD

SDPD Investigate Two Convenience Store Robberies

By NBC 7 Staff

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    SDPD Investigate Two Convenience Store Robberies

    San Diego Police (SDPD) are investigating two early morning robberies at convenience stores in Sabre Springs and Rancho Penasquitos. 

    According to SDPD, a man walked up to the counter of the ARCO AM/PM store on Sabre Springs Parkway, near Poway Road, and demanded money from the cash register, Friday at 2:11 a.m.

    The suspect was described as wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and a white shirt, with a white and black bandana over his face. 

    A second robbery took place less than an hour later, just before 3 a.m. at the 7-11 on Carmel Mountain Road, near Paseo Montalban. 

    According to police, a man approached an employee who was stocking shelves, and demanded money.

    The suspect took the money, then walked out the front door. 

    He was described as wearing a dark blue jacket and blue jeans. He also had a blue and white bandana across his face. 

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

    Published 22 minutes ago | Updated 9 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices