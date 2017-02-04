Man Dies in Apparent 4-Story Fall at Rolando Apartments

The apartment complex on 63rd Street in Rolando where a man fell four stories to his death on Feb. 4.

A man apparently fell four stories to his death early Saturday at an apartment complex in San Diego’s Rolando area.

San Diego Police Department (SDPD) Lt. Mike Holden, of the Homicide Unit, said the circumstances of the man’s death are considered “suspicious.”

At around 2:50 a.m., the police department received a call reporting a man hurt near an apartment building in the 4600 block of 63rd Street. The man had apparently fallen from his apartment -- a unit located on the 4th floor of the building.

When officers arrived at the complex, they found the 25-year-old man unconscious in the courtyard. He was bleeding from a severe head injury, Holden said.

The man was rushed to a local hospital, but he died shortly thereafter.

The SDPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the case due to the suspicious nature of the man’s death. The victim’s name has not yet been released.

Hours later, investigators remained at the scene collecting evidence.

NBC 7 spoke with a few Rolando residents who said the apartment complex does tend to attract a lot of young people. One neighbor said there are a lot of parties at the complex; another said drinking and rowdy behavior are frequent occurrences at the building.

No further information was immediately available.