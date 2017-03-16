New Tool to Detect Stoned Drivers to Be Unveiled

After the test, the unit will provide an officer with details on the sample.

San Diego Police will be using a new tool to help officers detect drugged driving.

The device, the Drager 5000, will use a sample of saliva to detect drugs in a person's system.

It isn't just for alcohol, it can detect illegal and prescribed drugs as well.

“It allows for a quick roadside screening,” San Diego Police Chief Shelley Zimmerman said.

Two units cost $12,000, she added. The plan is to use them at checkpoints.

Los Angeles Police has used the machines for several years, the chief said, and there is a pilot program going on in Denver, Colorado.

Deputy City Attorney Taylor Garrot said there has not been a legal test for the case in San Diego because the equipment has not been available but he believes, based on other cases in other cities, the evidence will be admissable in court.

It is highly unlikely someone who smoked marijuana days prior to the test would register a result.