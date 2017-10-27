The San Diego Police Department served search warrants to two locations in San Diego being used to operate an illegal marijuana delivery service Friday.

The locations searched were off Grand Avenue in Pacific Beach and off 6th Avenue in downtown San Diego according to SDPD. The delivery service Kings of Green was delivering marijuana through a vehicle service to consumers in San Diego, as well as to areas outside San Diego via mail.

Police found approximately 47 pounds of high grade marijuana, 120 edibles and concentrated cannabis at the locations, according to police. They also discovered multiple ecstasy pills and $2,700 in cash.

The drugs, money and business records were confiscated. The owner of the service and an employee were arrested for operating without a legal business license and for illegal sales of marijuana. They may also be prosecuted for illegal use of the U.S. mail service, according to police.

Another person was arrested for possessing ecstasy, a controlled substance, with intent to sell, according to police.