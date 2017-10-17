San Diego police at the scene of a homicide investigation at Kings Inn in Mission Valley on Sunday, June 19, 2016.

San Diego police have arrested a man wanted for fatally stabbing a victim outside a Mission Valley hotel, more than a year after the homicide.

Michael Bernard Nichols, 30, a San Diego resident originally from Gary, Indiana, was found stabbed on a sidewalk in the 1300 block of Hotel Circle South on June 19, 2016. The sidewalk is near Kings Inn in Mission Valley, near Interstate 8. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

SDPD Homicide detectives responded to the scene and launched an investigation.

Detectives identified 33-year-old Calvin DeVaughn Hobby as a suspect in the homicide.

SDPD Homicide detectives worked with the San Diego County District Attorney's office to obtain an arrest warrant for one count of murder.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Marshals Service found Hobby in Rochester, NY, and took him into custody for the warrant. Hobby is awaiting extradition. He will be brought back to San Diego to face charges.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.