If you drive an electric vehicle and you're a San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E) customer, you can apply for a credit on your bill.

SDG&E rolled out the Electric Vehicle Climate Credit program on Tuesday.

Any customers who drive an all-electric vehicle or plug-in hybrid can enroll for up to a $50 credit on their bill, which will be applied this summer.

“In San Diego, transportation produces more than half of all harmful air emissions," said Michael Schneider, SDG&E Vice President of Operations Support and Chief Environmental Officer. "With more than 40 percent of SDG&E’s energy generated from renewable resources, each mile driven using electricity from the local power grid reduces the region’s carbon footprint.”

You can sign up for the program online using your SDG&E account number and DMV registration card.