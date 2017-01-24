San Diego Gas and Electric (SDG&E) is asking residents to conserve energy amid cold weather as the season tends to put a heavy demand on the region's natural gas supply.

During the winter, customers tend to use more energy, SDG&E said, and there is a higher probability of a natural gas supply shortfall.

As a result, SDG&E is asking customers and large natural gas customers, such as power plants and businesses, to conserve more natural gas and electricity.

Not using as much electricity helps because power plants are fueled by natural gas, according to SDG&E.

To conserve energy, you can: