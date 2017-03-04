"Girls Empowerment Camp participants. Hearing great feedback from the girls. They are excited and tired. Break's over girls!" the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department (SDFD) tweeted from the camp on March 4.

The strong women who serve America’s Finest City came together Saturday to empower the next generation and inspire them to some day work in professions like firefighting.

An all-day training camp for girls was organized by women of the San Diego Fire Department (SDFD) and San Diego Lifeguard Services on a mission to show young girls that a career as a firefighter, lifeguard, paramedic or military member is an option for them.

The girls learned skills such as becoming CPR certified, how to conduct search and rescues, how to use firefighting tools and equipment and how to do an aerial ladder climb -- just like the pros.

Registration closed quickly, as full capacity for the event was reached, with 100 girls signing up.

The camp came at no cost to the girls, with generous sponsors providing the equipment and food. SDFD hopes they can put on the camp again next year.

A closing ceremony will be held for the campers Sunday evening.