Raw video of the fire that started on a hillside off the shoulder of I-8 at Greenfield Drive.

Crews Battling Hillside Brush Fire off Shoulder of Interstate 8 in El Cajon

A Sig Alert has been issued for both directions of Interstate 8 just south of Los Coches Road in El Cajon after a brush fire sparked on a hillside off the shoulder of the freeway, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) confirmed.

Crews responded to the fire just before 5 p.m., according to Heartland Fire.

Cal Fire reported the forward rate of spread had stopped at close to 10 acres as of 5:52 p.m. At 4:47 p.m., Cal Fire reported the fire was holding at 3 acres.

Heartland Fire officials said helicopters are on scene dropping water on the fire.

Helicopters Make Water Drops Over Brush Fire in El Cajon

Video fo helicopters making water drops over the brush fire off the shoulder of Interstate 8 near Greenfield Drive in El Cajon.

Cal Fire and Heartland Fire crews are staging on the eastbound shoulder of the freeway and behind a Wal-Mart on Camino Canada.

The cause of the fire has not been confirmed. No injuries have been reported and no evacuations have been issued at this time.

San Diego County Sheriff's deputies are also on scene.

No other information was available.

