SD Zoo Welcomes Ring-Tailed Lemurs to Africa Rocks Exhibit

Ring-tailed lemurs were introduced to the San Diego Zoo’s new Madagascar Forest Habitat on Friday.

The habitat is part of the zoo’s new Conrad Prebys Africa Rocks exhibit, and includes one male and four female lemurs, according to the San Diego Zoo.

Ring-tailed lemurs are the most recognizable of the lemur species, but all lemurs are threatened or endangered, according to the San Diego Zoo.

The most common danger to lemurs is from habitat destruction, although another danger is from hunting.

When the ring-tailed lemurs were placed in their new habitat, the San Diego zoo said they immediately began jumping on rocks and exploring their new home.

Zoo guests have until September 4 to visit the new habitat, and other zoo exhibits, during summer hours. After that date the zoo will close at 6 p.m. instead of 9 p.m.

More information on the San Diego Zoo and zoo schedule is available on their website.