A program dubbed "SD United" will launch in San Diego early February to create one of the region's first technology support platforms for military service members, veterans and their families.

With support from 2-1-1 San Diego, the Vets Care Coordination Committee will formally launch the program at 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 6 at the Connections Center, according to 2-1-1 San Diego. That's located on the 3800 block of Calle Fortunada.

The San Diego Veterans Coalition and the region's Peer to Peer hub at Courage to Call will work to together to form a care coordination network, according to 2-1-1 San Diego. SD United will aim to improve access for the military and veteran families to all of their resources. Through enhanced community collaboration, the program hopes to ensure that nobody who served the country gets left behind.

At the conference, there will be a demonstration of the SD United Technology system, according to 2-1-1 San Diego.

SD United will be built across 13 key areas of community service that affect our military and veteran community. The goal is to build a trusted Care Coordination system that provides long-lasting support for San Diego's military, veterans and their families.