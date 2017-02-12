SD Swift Water Rescue Team to Deploy to Oroville Dam Area

San Diego Fire-Rescue’s Swift Water Rescue Team 8 will deploy to Northern California to help with the compromised emergency spillway situation at the Lake Oroville Dam. They were activated by the California Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES).

Tens of thousands of residents have already been ordered to evacuate as of Sunday evening.

The 15 personnel that make up Team 8 include 11 lifeguards specially trained in swift water rescue and paramedic support. Cal OES has activated all 13 swift water rescue teams in the state to support the effort.

“Our swift water rescue team’s experience and training make them a perfect fit to assist in the emergency taking place in the northern part of our state,” said Fire Chief Brian Fennessy. “I have every confidence in their ability to save lives in the same manner as they do in our city.”

The team is waiting for formal orders from Cal OES and will deploy when directed.