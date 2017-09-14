The San Diego Sheriff’s Department (SDSO) is searching for a woman wanted for receiving thousands in gift cards after stealing merchandise and presenting a stolen identification card.

The woman was seen on July 28 at a Home Goods store in Poway taking bedding from the store shelf and giving it to the return desk for store credit totaling over $100, according to SDSO. She also presented the cashier with an I.D. card stolen from a woman in January.

According to the Sheriff’s Department, the suspect has used the same tactic at various locations since June, and has received over $4,000 in gift cards for stolen goods.

The woman was last seen at the Home Goods in Poway wearing a red or purple tank top, shorts and sandals, with two young boys with her, according to SDSO.

Anyone with information on the suspect or this case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477. There is a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.