A San Diego High School English and film teacher has been named one of five California State Teachers of the year.

Jaime Yumiko Brown has been teaching at the San Diego High School of International Studies for 15 years.

Brown teaches 12th graders in the International Baccalaureate program and is named a San Diego County Teacher of the Year, according to the San Diego Unified School District (SDUSD).

Her courses are rigorous and demanding but filled with group discussions to allow students to share their feelings and concerns because Brown believes this will help make her students feel more comfortable, according to the district.

"Jamie embodies a ‘you can do it and I’m here to support you’ attitude by ensuring students have a voice in their education," said Dr. Carmen Garcia, principal of San Diego High School.

In her film studies class, Brown encourages students to volunteer at local film festivals and also develop a partnership with the San Diego Film Critics Society that brought film critics to her classroom, according to the district.

"As a former International Baccalaureate student herself, she clearly understands the immense pressure her students are going through and reminds them that their success, through perseverance and diligent practice, is around the corner," said Garcia.